Iran to launch automatic transmission production line

Iran is to launch its first production line for self-shifting transmission devices in September despite sanctions that seek to harm a largely homegrown car industry in the country.

Local media reports said that managers from the Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), Iran’s leading car manufacturer, were at a powertrain plant in the northern city of Qazvin to supervise preparations for the launch of a production line for automatic gearboxes, Press TV reported.

The Nirou Moharekeh Industrial Company is planning to produce six-speed automatic gearboxes for the IKCO, said the reports, adding that production will reach 2,500 sets per day until March 2021.

IKCO Managing Director Farshad Moqimi said while visiting the plant that his company is planning to use automatic transmission in around half of its products in the near future.

Moqimi said that bringing production of automatic gearboxes in-house has always been a major part of IKCO’s development plans as the company has helped initiatives that seek to obtain the technology for manufacturing automatic transmission inside Iran.

Using homemade six-speed gearboxes by the IKCO would mean higher efficiency and lower fuel consumption is future products.

That would be a major blow to the US sanctions that have sought to stifle a booming automotive industry in Iran.

The sanctions, enacted since November 2018 and toughened last year, have made it difficult for Iranian carmakers and spare part manufacturers to engage in partnerships with foreign companies.

However, the IKCO and other carmakers have vowed they would weather the crisis by relying on domestic expertise.

On Saturday, reports said that the company, which has sprawling production sites to the west of the capital Tehran and other major cities, would introduce nine new models in the next three years.