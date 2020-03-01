Iran’s 10-month coal concentrate output over 555,000 tons

Iran’s three major coal production companies produced a total of over 555,000 tons of coal concentrate during the first 10 months of the current Iranian month (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020).

According to the statistics released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) on Sunday, Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company accounted for 473,957 tons of the total output and the Central Alborz Coal Company for 81,331 tons, reported shatanews.ir.

Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company also extracted 1.232 million tons of coal during the said period while the Central Alborz Coal Company’s coal extraction stood at 102,953 tons.

The two companies delivered about 573,134 tons of coal concentrates to their customers during the 10 months; Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company had a share of 487,375 tons, while Central Alborz Coal Company accounted for the remaining 85,759 tons.

Iranian coal mines, with about 1.15 billion tons of reserves, have the capacity to produce up to three million tons of coal concentrate annually.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said in October 2019 that his country had taken the necessary steps to reap more than $21 billion through exporting mineral products by the end of the current Iranian year (March 19, 2020).

He added that by levying a 25 percent duty on export of iron ore and raw materials, the value of mineral products in the current year will top $21 billion.

Although effective steps have been taken in this sector, the ministry is after turning raw materials into more added-value and generating more employment opportunities for job-seekers in the country, he said.

Iran exported 23 million tons of iron ore over the past few years, the volume of which hit below eight million tons in the past Iranian year, showing a significant decline in selling mineral raw materials, Rahmani said.

For this purpose, the ministry has focused on strengthening domestic production, preventing the sale of raw minerals, and paying due attention to new technology-based companies.

Rahmani put the value of production volume of minerals and mineral industries in the past year at $20 billion.

He revealed the compilation and notification of a mine and mineral roadmap for the first time in the country, adding, “Activation of small-scale mines has been put atop the agenda in the country.”