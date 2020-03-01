Uzbekistan temporarily suspends flights with South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran due to coronavirus outbreak

The Aviation Authorities of Uzbekistan starting from March 1, 2020, decided to temporarily suspend the air services with South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran in order to prevent the possible penetration of a new type of coronavirus into the territory of the Republic.

The ban applies to the national and foreign carriers (South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran) operating scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo flights from/to Uzbekistan.

In this regard, from March 1, 2020, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan temporarily suspends regular flights of the Zagros Airlines on the route Tehran-Tashkent-Tehran.

The Uzbekistan side guarantees that the existing slots of Zagros Airlines will be saved and provided in full after the restoration of air services between two countries.

At the same time the Aviation Authorities of Uzbekistan guaranteed is committed to its obligations undertaken by international treaties, while these measures are temporary and taken solely to protect the health of people located in Uzbekistan.

It should be noted that similar steps are being taken by many countries of the world to prevent the threat of the spread of "COVID-19".



