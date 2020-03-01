RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0918 GMT March 01, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266377
Published: 0431 GMT March 01, 2020

Uzbekistan temporarily suspends flights with South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran due to coronavirus outbreak

Uzbekistan temporarily suspends flights with South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran due to coronavirus outbreak

The Aviation Authorities of Uzbekistan starting from March 1, 2020, decided to temporarily suspend the air services with South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran in order to prevent the possible penetration of a new type of coronavirus into the territory of the Republic.

The ban applies to the national and foreign carriers (South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran) operating scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo flights from/to Uzbekistan.

In this regard, from March 1, 2020, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan temporarily suspends regular flights of the Zagros Airlines on the route Tehran-Tashkent-Tehran.

The Uzbekistan side guarantees that the existing slots of Zagros Airlines will be saved and provided in full after the restoration of air services between two countries.

At the same time the Aviation Authorities of Uzbekistan guaranteed is committed to its obligations undertaken by international treaties, while these measures are temporary and taken solely to protect the health of people located in Uzbekistan.

It should be noted that similar steps are being taken by many countries of the world to prevent the threat of the spread of "COVID-19".


 

   
KeyWords
Uzbekistan
flight
Iran
coronavirus
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1171 sec