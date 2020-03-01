Iran’s Rahman, two-time Paralympics gold medalist, dies aged 31

Sports Desk

Iranian para powerlifting sensation Siamand Rahman died at the age of 31 due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Rahman was a two-time Paralympics gold medalist – in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

A world and Paralympics record holder, Rahman had five golds medals and a silver to his name in world championships in Dubai, the UAE, in 2014 and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2010.

Representing Iran in the +100kg and +107kg weight classes, Rahman was also a triple gold medalist at the Asian Games in Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014, and Jakarta 2018.