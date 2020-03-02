Europe electric car sales surge by 121% in January

While China struggles, Europe remains on the path of high growth in 2020.

There is nothing better than a continuous stream of positive sales news from the European plug-in electric car market, which in January 2020 was reinforced by a new wave of all-electric and plug-in hybrid models, as well as necessity for many manufacturers to sell them in volume to meet stricter emission requirements, news.yahoo.com reported.

EV Sales Blog reports a near-record 74,663 new passenger plug-in car registrations — 121 percent more than a year ago and the first three-digit growth rate since 2015!

Because the overall market declined by seven percent, plug-in market share is now at a record high at 6.6 percent, compared to 3.6 percent for the 12-months of 2019.



Currently, all-electric cars stand for 52 percent of total plug-in sales (compared to roughly two-thirds in 12-months of 2019). That's because plug-in hybrids rebounded and are growing much quicker — by 174 percent year-over-year, compared to 89 percent in the case of all-electric cars.

The model rank is quite interesting from the start of the year as there are many changes to what we saw in 2019.

First of all, the Renault ZOE set its new record of almost 10,000 sales (9,782), and was followed by another French model, the Peugeot e-208 (3,897). It's great to see that European consumers are so interested in small electric cars.

Then we see three well-known nameplates: Outgoing, but at the same time experiencing a second youth Volkswagen e-Golf (3,296), Nissan LEAF (3,177) and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (3,149).

The biggest gain among manufacturers seems to be achieved by the PSA Group, which sold more than 12,000 plug-ins in January — according to the EV Sales Blog, PSA never was at 1,000, which clearly shows how much can change when big OEMs finally launch an EV offensive.



