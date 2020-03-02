Mysterious ‘grave circles’ uncovered under football club in Belgium

Bronze Age remains have been found resting in mysterious circles beneath a Belgium football team's playing field.

Researchers who came across the remains say the remains could be more than 2,000 years old, dating back to the European Bronze Age, when humans began to show signs of early urban civilization. The circles unearthed contained cremated human bones, and would once have been buried there as part of ancient ceremonial rituals, express.co.uk reported.

Scientists discovered the circles below the field of KVV Schelde football club, which is based in East Flanders, north Belgium. The larger of the two circles discovered measures around 180 feet in diameter, making it the largest of its kind ever found in the Flemish region. Researchers say ancient peoples who once inhabited the area cremated their dead before burying in order to prevent the bodies from attracting wild animals.

Clara Thys, one of the archeologists involved in the discovery, told The Brussels Times, said: "They may not look spectacular, but they point to an ages-old civilization.

"They also teach us a lot about burial rituals of the time.

“In those days, the dead were cremated.

“We have found urns, ashes and burned bones."

The finds were easily dated as they contained evidence which matched up with other sites in the region whose ages are known. The football club will soon be able to resume its weekly events, with scientists working to re-bury the circles once they are finished with their analyses. But, first, archeologists will glean as much information as they can in order to learn more about the ancient civilization.

The Bronze Age is a historical period characterized by the use of bronze, and in some areas proto-writing — signs of communication through limited information — and other early features of urban civilization.

The Iron Age generally followed the Bronze Age. However, in some regions, such as Sub-Saharan Africa, it began as early as 2500 BCE. In Britain, the beginning of the Bronze Age can be dated to around 2,000 BCE. Although it has never been decisively proved, it is thought that new bronze tools identified with this age were brought over to Britain from continental Europe.

Interestingly, skulls from the Bronze Age are completely different to those found from the Stone Age period. This would suggest new blood — new humans — and new ideas were brought over from Europe and changed the way of life of many early humans.

Britain was late to the Bronze Age party as Europe has enjoyed the wealth of expansion for years. The island of Crete is largely regarded as the epicenter for the developments, which soon spread out across Europe in all directions. It was here that the Mycenaeans created the finest bronze weapons, hailing from the southernmost tip of Russia. They migrated and trickled down into the lowlands of ancient Greece around 2,000 BCE, and soon began trading with the Minoans.

Building a large navy to attack and conquer foreign lands, they over time adapted to Minoan way of life and eventually became the major power in the Aegean Sea.