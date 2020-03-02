RSS
0135 GMT March 02, 2020

News ID: 266392
Published: 0805 GMT March 02, 2020

India's February jobless rate rises to 7.78 percent

India's February jobless rate rises to 7.78 percent
Job seekers line up outside the venue of a job fair in Chinchwad, India. (REUTERS)

India's unemployment rate rose to 7.78 percent in February, the highest since October 2019, and up from 7.16 percent in January, according to data released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Monday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

India's economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than six years in the last three months of 2019, with analysts predicting further deceleration as the global coronavirus outbreak stifles growth in Asia's third-largest economy, Reuters reported.

In rural areas, the unemployment rate increased to 7.37 percent in February from 5.97 percent in the previous month, while in urban areas, it fell to 8.65 percent from 9.70 percent, the data released by CMIE, a Mumbai-based private think-tank showed.


 

   
