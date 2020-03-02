RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0136 GMT March 02, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266403
Published: 1224 GMT March 02, 2020

Too much washing and sanitizer could raise risk from other viruses

Too much washing and sanitizer could raise risk from other viruses
BLOOMBERG

Some medical experts have started to warn that the overuse of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to protect against the coronavirus could inversely raise the risk of infection via skin disorders.

Washing one’s hands too many times can also have an adverse effect by abrading the skin, which normally acts as a barrier to keep moisture in and harmful agents out, japantimes.co.jp reported.

Overdoing both to avoid the pneumonia-causing virus may remove benign bacteria on the skin that normally fend off such pathogens as the norovirus.

“Of course, it is necessary to wash hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers in order to reduce transmission of the new virus, but overdoing anything is not good,” said a spokeswoman for chemicals and cosmetics maker Kao Corp.

In Tokyo, hand sanitizers have sold out at pharmacies and convenience stores amid advice from health care experts to use the same preventive steps against the coronavirus as used against the flu and colds.

 

   
KeyWords
washing
sanitizer
viruses
infection
risk
Too much washing
other viruses
coronavirus
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6836 sec