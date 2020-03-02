Too much washing and sanitizer could raise risk from other viruses

Some medical experts have started to warn that the overuse of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to protect against the coronavirus could inversely raise the risk of infection via skin disorders.

Washing one’s hands too many times can also have an adverse effect by abrading the skin, which normally acts as a barrier to keep moisture in and harmful agents out, japantimes.co.jp reported.

Overdoing both to avoid the pneumonia-causing virus may remove benign bacteria on the skin that normally fend off such pathogens as the norovirus.

“Of course, it is necessary to wash hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers in order to reduce transmission of the new virus, but overdoing anything is not good,” said a spokeswoman for chemicals and cosmetics maker Kao Corp.

In Tokyo, hand sanitizers have sold out at pharmacies and convenience stores amid advice from health care experts to use the same preventive steps against the coronavirus as used against the flu and colds.