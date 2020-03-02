President Rouhani offers condolences on Rahman passing

International Paralympic Committee: ‘Siamand an inspiration for world’

Sports Desk

President Hassan Rouhani extended his condolences on the passing of Iranian para powerlifter Siamand Rahman, saying that the sudden incident caused great sorrow and grief.

Rahman, a two-time Paralympics champion in London 2012 and Rio 2016, passed away at the age of 31 after a heart attack in his hometown Oshnavieh, northwest Iran, on Sunday.

Calling Rahman a “national hero”, the president added in his message that the Iranian sensation “with his victories in multiple sporting events, was a source of joy and pride for the Iranian people time and time again.”

“He will forever remain in our minds and hearts and his steel resolve will be an inspiration to the future generations of Iranians,” Rouhani added.

In Rio Games, Rahman became the first ever Paralympian to lift more 300kg and his bench press record of 310kg still stands in the +107kg weight class.

Meanwhile, the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) president Andrew Parsons expressed his shock and deepest condolences on the passing of Iranian powerlifter.

"The whole Paralympic movement is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Siamand Rahman," said Parsons.

"Siamand was a pioneer for his sport, an inspiration for many in his home country, Iran, and around the world, and a fantastic ambassador for the Paralympic movement.

"He was also a wonderful human being, a gentle giant and one of the friendliest people you could ever meet."

Considered as the world’s strongest Paralympian, Rahman set new world records nine times between 2014 and 2016, as well as winning the world title in Dubai in 2014.

He won two more world titles in 2017 and 2019, while his performance at the Rio Paralympics, when he lifted 75kg more than his nearest rival, saw him named best male at the Paralympic Sports Awards that year.

Rahman, a triple Asian Games gold medalist, had been targeting a third Paralympic gold in Tokyo and had promised to try to break his current record in the process.