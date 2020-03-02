RSS
News ID: 266409
Published: 0337 GMT March 02, 2020

Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham stadium in June

NICK POTTS/PA

British world champion Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20.

Bulgarian Pulev, 38, is the mandatory IBF challenger to take on Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, BBC Sport reported.

Joshua won back the belts with a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in December.

"I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am," said Pulev.

It will be Joshua's first fight in the UK since beating Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September 2018.

He was initially due to fight Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in October 2017 but the Bulgarian withdrew after suffering a shoulder injury in sparring, with Carlos Takam stepping in to replace him at 12 days' notice.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that talks were also underway for an all-British unification fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title last month, meaning the British heavyweights now hold all of the division's belts between them.

However, American Wilder triggered a rematch clause, meaning a third Fury vs, Wilder contest will take place before any potential bout between Fury and Joshua.

 

 

 

   
Anthony Joshua
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Kubrat Pulev
