Deputy operator: South Pars daily gas output up by 14 mcm

Gas production in the South Pars (SP) Gas Field in southern Iran has risen by 14 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, said the deputy operator of the project to develop SP phases 22 to 24.

Ali-Asghar Sadeqi added on Monday that this was achieved following the transfer of gas extracted from the last offshore platform of the phases 22-24 to the onshore refinery, IRNA reported.

He put at 14.2 mcm per day gas extraction from the phases’ Platform 24B, adding after this platform began production, rich gas extraction from the offshore section of the phases 22-24 reached 56 mcm per day, which is equal to their nominal capacity.

Previously, Platform 24B had once become operational on February 10, 2020 following the opening of the wells and was completely ready for rich gas extraction, Sadeqi said, adding, however, given that starting production from the platform was in need of the short-term suspension of the activities on the phases’ main platform, No. 23, Platform 24B began extraction on Sunday.

“The coming on stream of the last platform of the phases 22-24 helped complete the project’s production chain in the onshore and offshore (refinery) sections.”

Sadeqi said sour gas is currently transferred to the refinery of the phases 22-24 via two 32-inch pipelines from four production platforms, noting that therefore, the refinery is capable of sweetening over 50 mcm of gas per day.

He said in addition, the refinery’s daily capacities of producing gas condensates and sulfur stand at 75,000 barrels and 400 tons respectively.

It also has the capacities to produce one million tons of ethane and the same amount of LPG per annum, he added.

On February 24, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Iranian natural gas production capacity will surpass one billion cubic meters per day next month.

Iran sits on the world's largest reserves of gas and the fourth largest oil deposits just behind Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Canada, but the development of its energy sector has been bedeviled by US unilateral sanctions imposed on the country following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal signed between Tehran and the P5+1 in July 2015.