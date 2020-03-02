CBI governor: US set to exempt Iran's currency transactions

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Monday that the US administration appears to have issued directive to exempt parts of Iran’s currency resources and transactions to ease supply and import of basic products and pharmaceutical drugs.

Hemmati wrote in an Instagram post that according to the Swiss ambassador’s announcement, the US administration have apparently issued the mentioned exemptions, IRNA reported.

He added that we should wait to see the procedure.

The US administration has so far blocked CBI’s resources by taking illegal measures and by putting pressure on countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi in a message said that despite the US baseless claims that food and pharmaceutical drug are not sanctioned, they have blocked all banking channels to prevent any transaction in this end.

Mousavi stressed that by launching the so-called humanitarian channel to supply medicines, they officially proved that it is a baseless claim and in contrast with International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling.

The aim of the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) is to ensure that exporters and trading companies in the food, pharmaceutical, and medical sectors based in Switzerland have a secure payment channel with a Swiss bank through which payments for their exports to Iran are guaranteed. In this way, Switzerland is helping supply the Iranian population with agricultural commodities, food, medicines, and medical equipment. This remains in line with Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition.

The SHTA was developed by Switzerland in close cooperation with the relevant authorities in the USA and Iran, as well as with selected Swiss banks and companies. Under the SHTA, the US Department of the Treasury will provide the banks involved with the necessary assurances that the financial transactions can be processed in accordance with the US legislation.