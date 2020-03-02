IME February trade over $3.6b

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that 2.56 million tons of commodities, valued at over $3.648 billion, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls during February.

On the domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall of IME, 1.644 million tons of various products worth close to $1.897 billion were traded, according to ime.ir.

At this trading hall, 1.84 million tons of steel, 34,550 tons of copper, 27,350 tons of aluminum, 680 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 60 tons of precious metal concentrate, 680 tons of zinc, as well as 42kg of gold bullion were traded.

Also 411,309 tons of bitumen, 324,615 tons of polymer products, 131,768 tons of chemical products, 5,905 tons of insulation, 5,767 tons of base oil as well as 26,110 tons of sulfur were traded.

The IME was set up in September 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran’s capital market, providing many trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, such as performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME, price discovery and price making for Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) trade, secondary markets and end users, providing a venue for government sales and procurement purchases, providing a trading platform and user interface, providing clearing and settlement services, risk management, technology services, and training market participants.



