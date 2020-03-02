Iraqi prime minister candidate Allawi quits as vacuum looms

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the post on Sunday, accusing political parties of obstructing him, deepening a domestic crisis and threatening an unprecedented power vacuum.

His move came hours after parliament failed for the second time in a week to approve his cabinet amid political infighting in the oil producer, where mass protests and deadlock between lawmakers are delaying Iraq’s recovery from years of war.

Allawi’s appointment was meant to ease a crisis as the country faces a mass protest movement that broke out in October and brought down Adel Abdul-Mahdi, the then-prime minister.

President Barham Salih will begin consultations to choose a new candidate for a new prime minister within 15 days, the state news agency said.

Salih appointed Allawi after squabbling lawmakers from rival parties failed for two months to decide on a successor to Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in November during mass unrest. Allawi had one month to form a government that was meant to organize early elections.

“I tried by all possible means to save Iraq from drifting to the unknown and to solve the current crisis, but during negotiations I faced many matters,” Allawi said in a statement, accusing politicians he did not identify of not being serious about reforms.

The protests, which initially demanded jobs and services, quickly turned into calls for the removal of Iraq’s entire ruling elite. Protesters had opposed Allawi because they view him as part of the system they want to bring down.