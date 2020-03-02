Iran’s 10-month steel output reaches 60% of annual nominal capacity

Iron ore pellet and concentrate as well as sponge iron output by major Iranian mining units during the 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 20, 2019) were, on average, equal to over 60 percent of the domestic steel sector’s annual nominal capacity.

The statistics show that in this duration, the units produced 35.3 million tons of iron ore concentrate, which is 62.1 percent of the sector’s 56.8-million-ton annual capacity, IRNA reported.

The number of iron ore concentrate production units in Iran stands at 25. The sector’s annual nominal production capacity is expected to grow by 6.7 million tons in the year to March 2021, reaching 63.5 million tons.

In addition, the figure is planned to increase by 15.9 million tons by 2025, to stand at 79.4 million tons.

During the 10-month time span to December 20, some 23 Iranian mining units produced 34.2 million tons of iron ore pellet, equal to 68.2 percent of the sector’s annual nominal capacity of 50.1 million tons.

In the year to March 2021, this figure is expected to rise by 16.2 million tons. In addition, Iran seeks to increase its iron ore pellet production to 74.4 million tons by 2025.

During March-December 2019, sponge iron output by 30 Iranian mining units amounted to 22.9 million tons, standing at 68.5 percent of the sector’s total 33.4-million-ton annual capacity.

Iran’s sponge iron output is sought to grow by 3.84 million tons in the next Iranian year and reach 44.39 million tons by 2025.

Statistics by the Iranian Steel Producers Association pertaining to the country’s sponge iron production in the 10-month period to December 2019 are, however, slightly different, putting the figure at 23.67 million tons, up eight percent compared to that of the same period a year ago, which stood at 21.96 million tons.

In addition, Iran exported 886,000 tons of sponge iron during March-December 2019. The figure indicates a 76 percent growth year-on-year.

In the same period last year, Iran shipped 503,000 tons of the product to international markets.

Iron sponge exports in the 10-month duration to December 2019 constituted 9.1 percent of the total exports by the Iranian steel sector.



