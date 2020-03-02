RSS
0945 GMT March 02, 2020

News ID: 266425
Published: 0453 GMT March 02, 2020

Iran’s filmmaker Majidi pays tribute to doctors fighting COVID-19

Iran’s filmmaker Majidi pays tribute to doctors fighting COVID-19

Iranian popular director Majid Majidi paid tribute to the country’s medical teams and health staff fighting against Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In the statement, Majidi said that COVID-19 seems scary and people are worried about it, but what is more important is the self-sacrifice and sympathy that is seen among the doctors, nurses and health staff in fighting the virus, ifilmtv.com reported.   

The multiple award-winning director praised the medical teams for putting themselves in danger to save people’s life during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He compared the doctors who are fighting the virus with the Iranian warriors who fought during the Iraqi-imposed war (1980-88).  

“I’m sure we, Iranians, will get over this problem too. With faith and sympathy, we will defeat the virus together and will celebrate our victory over it,” Majidi said.

The coronavirus first emerged in China in late 2019 and is now spreading in Europe and the Middle East.

 


   
KeyWords
Majidi
COVID-19
Iran
 
