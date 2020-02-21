New version of America's Russia hoax directed at Bernie Sanders: Scholar

Gabbard on Friday condemned US intelligence agencies that had claimed Russia was helping Sanders. Last week, US intelligence sources reported Russia was seeking to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, media reported.

"Reckless claims by anonymous officials that Russia is 'helping' @BernieSanders are deeply irresponsible. I am calling on all presidential candidates to condemn any interference in our elections by out-of-control intelligence agencies," Gabbard tweeted on Friday, Presstv Reported.

In an article run by the Hill on Friday, Gabbard condemned the repetition of unfounded accusations against the Democratic presidential hopeful.

"Enough is enough. I am calling on all presidential candidates to stop playing these dangerous political games and immediately condemn any interference in our elections by out-of-control intelligence agencies," she reiterated.

"The American people have the right to know this information, in order to put Russia’s alleged “interference” into proper perspective. It is a mystery why the Intelligence Community would want to hide these details from us. Instead they are relying on highly dubious and vague insinuations filtered through their preferred media outlets, which seem designed to create a panic rather than actually inform the public about a genuine threat," Gabbard noted.

Fetzer, a retired professor of philosophy at the University of Minnesota, told Press TV on Monday that “Gabbard may be the candidate of the highest degree of integrity, the best background and most intelligent and thoughtful approach to domestic and foreign policy issues of them all, because she has been a non-interventionist as she shares a foreign policy with Bernie Sanders and is shunned by the Democratic Party which has turned into the pro-war party, a party of the military-industrial complex, particularly given Donald Trump's efforts to get the US out of the Middle East where what appears to be taking place, even as I speak in relation to Afghanistan is a striking indication.”

“We saw before these claims of Russian intervention in our elections, which turned out to be false and fell apart when Robert Mueller testified to Congress, and it turned out, everyone was left asking, where's the beef?” he asked.

“Based upon my old research, it's quite obvious there was no Russian hacking, that an IT guy at the DNC downloaded the files directly from the server which the DNC never allowed the FBI to investigate in order to cover up the unconfident campaign run by Hillary Clinton and above other points that she had sold off 20% of US uranium reserves to Russia for 145 million dollar donation to the Clinton Foundation,” he noted.

“Tulsi Gabbard because of her bona fide military service, unlike that of the mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg who got a direct commission meaning he never even went through the equivalent of officers boot camp and appears to be, you know, a little too perfect the candidate of a white version of Barack Obama, whose role appears to be to sidetrack Bernie or at least suppress the vote, so the Democrats can figure out how they could nominate somebody else at the convention to be held in Milwakee here, which is going to lead to splintering the party,” the analyst said.

“Tulsi is showing her integrity by speaking out against this new version of a Russia hoax directed specifically at Bernie Sanders, who is no more the candidate of the Russians than was Donald Trump. It's embarrassing that so much politics is ensnared. It lies faltered in propaganda, but that's the way it is today right here in the USA,” he concluded.