Paris book fair canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

Paris’ annual book fair, Livre Paris, which was supposed to take place later this month, has been canceled due to measures taken by the French government to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the French publishers’ union said in a statement.

“Following the government’s decision to forbid any gathering of more than 5,000 people in a closed space, it is with regret that we have taken the decision to cancel the 2020 edition of the Paris’ book fair”, the union said, according to Reuters.

In addition, the spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France’s Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of visitors from around the world.

The shutdown followed a government decision Saturday to ban indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people. Andre Sacristin, a Louvre employee and union representative for its staffers said that new measure exacerbated the fears of Louvre workers that they might be in danger of contamination, because the museum welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each day.

To date, the coronavirus has killed two people in France and infected 130.