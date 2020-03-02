Iran’s ‘The Extinction Vortex’ named finalist for UN World Wildlife Day Film Showcase

Iranian documentary ‘The Extinction Vortex’, directed by Fat’hollah Amiri about the endangered Asiatic cheetahs, was named as one of the finalists for World Wildlife Day Film Showcase at the United Nations.

Jackson Hole Wild, the secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the finalists of the World Wildlife Day 2020 Showcase, ifilmtv.com wrote.

Included among the finalist titles to celebrate the 2020 World Wildlife Day is Amiri’s doc which will be in the running with 57 outstanding films, picked from a total of 345 entries made by notable channels such as National Geographic, Arte France, NDR Netherlands, SVT Sweden, BBC, Nat Geo Wild, ORF, and France 3.

Final winners will be announced at UN Headquarters in New York at a high-level event on March 3 to celebrate World Wildlife Day 2020.

‘The Extinction Vortex’ is an attempt to estimate the real number of Asiatic cheetahs in Iran. Amiri, as a wildlife documentary filmmaker and Baqer Nezami, as a researcher, divide the 10 habitats of cheetahs into two major territories and commence their quest by planting trap cameras in most cheetah populated areas.

Amiri's film ‘Ranger and Leopard’ won the top prize and the best director prize at Matsalu Nature Film Festival 2018.

The 2020 showcase is anchored under the theme ‘Sustaining all life on Earth’ which aims “to celebrate wild fauna and flora as essential components of the world’s biodiversity, to highlight its immense benefits to humanity as purveyor of resources and livelihoods, and to raise awareness about the threats it currently faces.”