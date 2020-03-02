Damascus blasts Turkish aggression in northwestern Syria, vows proper response

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing an unnamed official at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, reported on Monday that Turkey’s military operation dubbed “Spring Shield” in northwest Syria falls within the framework of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's expansionist illusions and his aspiration to revive the Ottoman Empire, and an apparent attempt to deviate public opinion from crises at home, Presstv Reported.

The source noted that the ongoing military onslaught shows once again that the incumbent Turkish administration has no legitimacy as it is breaching upon its obligations and commitments under the Astana talks as well as the Sochi agreement, and is determined to take sides with terror outfits operating inside Syria.

“Such practices substantiate Syria’s earlier assertions that Erdogan’s regime is not eligible to be one of the guarantors of the Astana process – alongside Russia and Iran. “The Syrian Arab Republic, which has been fighting against terrorist groups and inflicting humiliating defeats on them, is determined to firmly confront the outrageous Turkish aggression, and put a complete end to all Turkish activities in order to preserve the country’s unity and territorial integrity,” the source further underlined.

The source then pointed to the Syrian government’s desire for regional and international security and stability, calling on the international community to condemn the Turkish military aggression, which constitutes a blatant violation of the international law.

He urged world states to stop Turkey’s support for terrorism, its transfer of Takfiri militants from Syria to Libya which poses a serious risk to the regional and international security, and its blackmail of the European Union through sending millions of refugees to Europe.

“This constitutes a serious threat to the international security, peace and stability,” the source noted.