Jeff Bezos' net worth illustrated using rice

Just how rich is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos? A viral TikTok video answers with the help of rice grains.

Humphrey Yang, an e-commerce consultant and TikTok star, created a visual representation of Jeff Bezos' fortune using rice, and it has left many stunned. The 32-year-old from San Francisco created a video where one grain of rice represents $100,000, according to ndtv.com.

To represent $1 million, therefore, Mr. Yang used 10 grains of rice. A billion dollars amounted to 10,000 grains of rice. In the video,Yang showed what $1 billion in rice grains looks like compared to Jeff Bezos's net worth — which was $122 billion last week.

Spoiler alert: Jeff Bezos' pile of rice is huge. It's so big that Yang pushed a keyboard into it for scale.

Yang's video has collected over 500,000 views on TikTok. On Twitter, where it was shared on Friday, it has garnered more than 2.6 million views and nearly 30,000 'retweets'.

The difference between the Amazon founder's net worth and the annual income of an average American household has left many shocked.

“I wanted to present the information the best I could without putting a spin on it; other people can put their spin on it,” Yang said to Buzzfeed News. "But I realize now after I posted the video that a ton of the comments — I'd say 80 percent of the comments — are saying that wealth is such an inequality, no one should have that much money, and ‘we're out here struggling for half a grain of rice, which is 50K’."

Jeff Bezos, 56, is one of the richest men in the world. He had ended Bill Gates' 24-year run as the richest man in 2018 with a net worth of $160 billion — but lost the crown to him again soon. Bezos had first joined The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans in 1998, one year after Amazon went public, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.