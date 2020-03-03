Leader urges Iranians to follow hygiene guidelines on coronavirus

National Desk

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Tuesday called on Iranians to stick to hygiene guidelines to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

"The health care guidelines for preventing infection from this virus should be observed," Ayatollah Khamenei, who was wearing gloves as he planted two saplings ahead of Iran's Arbor Day, said on national television.

“These orders should not at all be violated as God has obliged us to take responsibility for our own health and for that of others; therefore, anything that contributes to the society’s health and helps prevent the spread of the disease is a virtue and, [on the contrary], whatever facilitates its spread is a sin.”

The Leader further assigned all state entities, his own office, as well as the Armed Forces with the task of fully cooperating with the Health Ministry, which is on the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus.

Ayatollah Khamenei gave assurances that the disaster was only transient and not of monumental dimension, and that it could be brought under control in due time.

"Of course, I don’t mean to underestimate the issue, but we should not also exaggerate it either. This issue will not last long and will pass, but the experience it brings as well as the efforts made by the people and institutions are like a collective exercise that could be used as an achievement,” he said.

The Leader once again thanked doctors, nurses and the country’s entire medical community for their invaluable endeavors, saying they are “engaged in a holy fight on the path of God."

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed his gratitude to the medics’ families who are exercising patience while their loved ones are making round-the-clock efforts to rein in the disease.

He lauded the Iranian officials’ “transparency” in disseminating information about the outbreak and said some other countries have tried to conceal their figures on the fatal disease.

“The coronavirus has affected many countries. Our officials have reported with sincerity and transparency since day one. However, some countries where the outbreak has been more serious have tried to hide it. Of course, we ask God to heal the sick in those countries too,” the Leader said.

No cover-up

On Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the mechanisms it uses to monitor the performance of various countries in relation to their handling of the coronavirus epidemic do not show any cover-up by the Iranian government with regard to Iran’s virus crisis.

Speaking in a televised interview with the CNBC news channel, Ghebreyesus said the WHO’s fact-checking mechanisms have not found any concrete proof that Iran had been covering up the severity of the epidemic.

Asked about the media hype revolving around Iran and accusing the country of covering up the severity of the new coronavirus epidemic, the WHO chief said, “I wouldn’t frame any country without any reason or without having any fact.

“There are reports that come from the media… but this is the WHO, you know, this is a technical organization and should check the facts. We cannot say what journalists say.

“I say if we followed journalists’ reports, whether it’s well done or not, then where we end.

“That’s why we have our own mechanism and from our own mechanism we haven’t seen that, but if we see, then of course we should address it.”

Iran announced on February 19 its first two deaths from the coronavirus in Qom, a center for Islamic studies and pilgrims from abroad.

It now has the highest death toll for any country outside China, where the virus has killed more than 2,900 people since late December.

On Monday, WHO technical team flew to Tehran to help with the response to the epidemic.

During its weeklong visit, the six-person WHO team will meet health officials and visit facilities and laboratories dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Death toll soars

MIZAN

Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the overall death toll to 77.

In all, 2,336 people have been infected, including 835 new cases – the biggest increase in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the country.

"According to the latest figures, 835 new patients have been added" to the overall number of infections, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi said in remarks aired live on state television.

"Unfortunately, we have 11 new deaths, and with this amount we have reached 2,336 new confirmed cases and a total of 77 dead."

On Tuesday, lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri told national television’s Young Journalists Club that 23 members of Parliament have the coronavirus.

“These people have a close relationship with the people and they carry different viruses from different parts of the country, which may create a new virus, so we recommend the lawmakers to cut off their relationship with the public for now," Mesri said.

ILNA and Tasnim news agencies in Iran also reported that Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s Emergency Services, had come down with the new illness.

The sick also include Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi.

The death of Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi on Monday made him the highest-ranking official to die of the disease. The virus earlier took the life of Hadi Khosroshahi, Iran’s former ambassador to the Vatican.

AFP, AP, Reuters, and Press TV contributed to this story.