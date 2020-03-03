Industry Ministry approved $780m of FDI in 10 months: Statistics

According to statistics released by the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, a sum of 79 projects worth of $780 million were approved to be implemented through foreign direct investment (FDI) during March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020.

The five provinces of Zanjan (20 percent), Khorasan Razavi (17 percent), Kermanshah (14 percent), Tehran (eight percent), and Fars (seven percent) were the main targets of foreign investment during the 10-month period, IRNA reported.

According to the figures, the Netherlands with 24 percent stood on the top of the list of foreign investors in Iran during the period followed by the UAE with 23 percent, China with 22 percent, Turkey with 10 percent, and Germany with nine percent in industry, mining and trade projects of Iran.



Of 79 projects, 73 industrial projects received $763 million, while two mining projects attracted $1 million and four trade projects to receive $16 million, the data indicated.

Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand announced in February that the country’s non-oil exports during the first 10 months of the current year have undergone a 20 percent rise in terms of weight.

The value of the country’s foreign trade hasn’t changed in the mentioned period compared to the figure for last year, according to Dejpasand.

He further mentioned the significant role of banks in the expansion of the country’s economy, saying that by diversifying banking services, revenue can be increased by 30 to 50 percent, while using artificial intelligence in banks can increase revenues by 17 percent and reduce costs by 25 percent.

In early December 2019, Dejpasand elaborated on his ministry’s plans to nullify the sanctions through measures such as strengthening trade and exports and providing the required funds for infrastructure and production projects, especially through the allocation of banking facilities.

He further mentioned reforming the banking system as one of his major programs since taking his post as the finance minister.