Iran to give ‘Driving Lessons’ to world

Iranian acclaimed film ‘Driving Lessons’ by Marzieh Riahi is to compete in several world festivals this month.

The 3rd Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF), the 2nd Colombo International Women's Film Festival in India, the 26th International Regensburg Short Film Week in Germany, the North Texas 'Best of Fests' in the US, the 21st Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival in the US, the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in the US, the 13th Trenton Film Festival in the US, the 25th SPE Media Festival in the US, the 12th Post Alley Film Festival, and the 2nd Hebden Bridge Film Festival in the US will host the Iranian film.

Riahi’s film will also participate in the 8th Friss Hús Budapest Short Film Festival in Hungary, the 9th Elles Font Leur Cinéma in France and the 8th International Changing Perspectives Film Festival.

Riahi’s 13-minute film narrates the story of Bahareh, who, according to Iranian law, must have her husband accompany her during driving lessons so that she and her instructor are not left alone together without a third party presence.

The film won the best short film at the 22nd edition of the Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy, the best non-Irish short award at the Dublin Feminist Film Festival in Ireland, the Golden Apricot for best short film at the 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women’s Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, and best short drama at the 13th edition of the ‘I Will Tell International Film Festival’ in London.