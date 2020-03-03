CEO: Kermanshah Province Gas Company implementing pipeline project in western Iran

To accelerate gas transfer to rural areas in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, the province’s state gas company has been implementing a project to construct more than 1,200 kilometers of pipeline in 370 villages since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (which started in March 2019).

The project has been designed by the techno-engineering services unit of Kermanshah Province Gas Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Gas Company, added Sirous Shahbazi, the company’s CEO, noting that part of the plan is under implementation and the remaining subprojects are being handed over to contractors, Shana reported.

He said setting an unprecedented record, Kermanshah Province Gas Company has, since March 2019, started operations to guarantee sustainable gas transfer to 622 villages, thanks to extra efforts by its techno-engineering services unit.

Shahbazi noted that among his company’s plans is to increase natural gas supply to industrial units across the province to reduce consumption of liquid fuels and help boost the domestic economy, adding the unit has played a major role by designing a project to transfer gas to 99 provincial units.