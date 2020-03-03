EU diplomats head to Turkey, Greece amid migrant crisis

The EU dispatched its highest officials to Turkey and Greece on Tuesday amid concern over a fresh migrant crisis and allegations that Ankara was trying to "blackmail" the bloc by opening its borders to thousands of refugees seeking to flee to Europe.

Rights groups accused Turkey of using migrants and refugees as bargaining chips by pushing them towards the Greek border, but also slammed Europe for failing to provide greater assistance, AFP reported.

Rights groups meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday said, "Migrants should not be used as a negotiating tool and the government should stop directing them to unsafe crossing points."

But they also criticized Europe for "endangering the lives of hundreds of thousands of migrants" by closing its borders.

Thousands of migrants and refugees have arrived at Turkey's border with Greece since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that Ankara would no longer stop them trying to enter Europe.

After fierce clashes with Greek police at the official border crossing over the weekend, migrants said they were being dispersed along the narrow Evros River that separates the two countries.

Braced against the winter cold, many wandered the fields along the water's edge looking for a safe space to cross.

They have faced tear gas and stun grenades from Greek police, while unconfirmed videos appeared to show coastguards beating and shooting near migrants packed on to boats.

Erdogan says "millions" of refugees could soon be heading from Turkey into Europe, but this is widely seen as a bid to pressure EU leaders into supporting his military offensive in Syria.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarcic will spend two days in Turkey for "high-level" meetings on the Syrian crisis and the migrant row.

European leaders have insisted Turkey abide by a 2016 deal to stop migrant departures in exchange for six billion euros in assistance.

Reopening the door for migrants "is an attack by Turkey against the European Union and Greece," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. "People are being used to pressure Europe."

Greek authorities said the main pressure on the border Tuesday had moved from the official crossing to points farther south along the Evros River. Authorities said they thwarted an attempt by about 1,000 people overnight to make their way across the Evros wetland area, at the southern end of the border, AP reported.

Turkey’s announcement on Thursday upended its previous policy of containing refugees and other migrants under the agreement with the European Union, in which the EU would provide billions in funding for the care of refugees within Turkey.

Erdogan, whose country hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, has long maintained the EU has not lived up to its side of the deal, and has demanded more support from Europe. He said his country is facing an imminent and dramatic new influx of refugees from the war in Syria, where growing clashes between Turkish and Syrian troops have raised alarm. However, Turkey’s border with Syria remains shut and there has been no indication he might open it.

On Monday night, Greek authorities said they had stopped more than 24,000 attempted illegal crossings at the land border with Turkey since early Saturday, and arrested 183 people — very few of whom were Syrians.

European countries have largely backed Greece. On Monday, Erdogan said Western leaders were calling him and urging him to reverse the border opening. “It’s done, the gates are open now. You will have your share of this burden now,” he said he told them, AP reported.

Soon “the number of people going to the border will be expressed in millions,” he said.