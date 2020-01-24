US government labels those opposed to it as terrorists: Analyst

"Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was not a terrorist," Charles Dunaway told Press TV on Monday, adding that the martyred IRGC commander posed no threat to the US.

Dunaway pointed out that the US government created imaginary terrorists to drum up strong emotions in the American nation, and keep them focused on the imaginary villains, Presstv Reported.

“You can drum up hatred of the imaginary villain and get people to stay focused on your objective whoever you are in the leadership, but in every single case, really these are enemies that were created by the United States,” Dunaway noted.

Dunaway cited several leaders across the globe who had been demonized by the US government for not being in line with the US.

“None of these cases … .including Qasem Soleimani, … was not a threat to the United States,” Dunaway clarified, noting, Soleimani was a true supporter of those fighting for their freedom.

“At any point in his long career … [Soleimani] was really assisting people who were fighting for their freedom against oppressors,” he said, adding that if the US government was a true proponent of freedom and democracy, it “should have been supporting him rather than fighting.”

Dunaway further said, “the United States essentially labels people terrorist, labels nations as terrorist, and groups as terrorist because they do not follow the US line.”

US President Donald Trump ordered the US military to assassinate Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport in the early days of 2020.

In response to the US terror assassination of Soleimani ordered by Donald Trump, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles on two airbases in Iraq housing US troops.

The US Defense Department claimed dozens of American troops were wounded in the Iranian retaliatory missile attack after reports and satellite images revealed US military officials had initially covered up extensive casualties and damage to the US bases.