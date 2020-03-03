Iran's judiciary: Zaghari in good health condition

National Desk

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran for spying is in good health condition after her British husband expressed concerns about her health.

Esmaili made the remarks during his weekly presser on Tuesday that was held via video conference over spread of coronavirus concerns, according to Mizan Online.

Responding to a question about the health condition of the prisoners, including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country, Esmaili said she is in good health condition and will be granted a furlough.

Also on Tuesday, Iran's Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted that Zaghari is in good health condition and will join her family in Tehran, according to IRNA.

Ratcliffe, Zaghari’s husband, had recently claimed that his wife has shown the symptoms of coronavirus but has not been tested.

The spokesman added that Zaghari was in contact with her family on Monday.

Iran’s intelligence authorities arrested Zaghari at Imam Khomeini International Airport in April 2016 as she was going to take her flight back to London.

She was subsequently put on trial and handed a five-year jail term after being found guilty of spying and spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

British media had claimed that she worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation and was on vacation in Iran when she was arrested.

However, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement to a parliamentary committee in 2017 that Zaghari had been “simply teaching people journalism.”