Russia: No grounds to raise Iran arms embargo extension at UNSC

The issue of extending the arms embargo on Iran is not on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and there are no grounds for discussion to be held on the matter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"It was announced in Congress that the United States will try to convince Russia and China not to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution on extending the 'arms embargo' against Iran. Actually, the issue has not been raised at the Security Council. There are no grounds for that," a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to Sputnik.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on February 28 that the United States will appeal to the international community to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran.

The UN arms embargo on Iran is to expire in October 2020 under the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Tehran and world powers, from which the US unilaterally withdrew last year.

As the expiration date gets closer, American authorities are doing their utmost to make the restrictions permanent.

Last December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ruled out the possibility of renewing the UN arms embargo.

“We’re not ready to do the bidding of our American colleagues,” Ryabkov said.

The Russian official noted that restrictions on Iran's import and export of arms will expire in October 2020 as per the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and it is not possible to renew them.

The US officials’ calls for extension of the embargo are considered as a foreign policy move that has no basis and principle, Ryabkov noted, highlighting that the removal of the embargo is based on the JCPOA, signed by several parties including the US and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Russian official said Moscow is not going to bow to the US demands whenever they want so. “They may come up with something else next time.”

In 2019, Pompeo claimed that allowing renewed weapons sales to Iran will mean the country will be “unleashed to create new global turmoil.”