US bans useless once Iran’s Jask project comes on line: Analyst

Simon Watkins wrote in an article on the Oil Price that Iran’s rapid move to finish a first phase of the Goureh-Jask pipeline in the next 12 months means that the country is determined to neutralize the impacts of US sanctions on its oil exports, Presstv Reported.

“Iran has moved exceptionally quickly on developing its Bandar-e-Jask port project,” said Watkins, adding, “This offers a relatively risk-free shipping transit route to Iran’s key markets in the East, especially China and more latterly India, and to markets further south in Africa on a more occasional basis.”

The analyst said that $1.8-billion project which spans 1,100 kilometers from southwest to the south of Iran would make Iran immune against the sanctions that Washington imposed on the country in 2018 when it decided to pull out of a landmark deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“The non-Strait of Hormuz route means that Iran can continue to develop its crude oil business with China, and also India – under the radar if necessary – for as long as it takes for the US to come back to the negotiating table over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ‘nuclear deal’,” he said.

China and India were the tow top buyers of Iran’s oil before the American sanctions were toughened in May 2019. Watkins said the two countries along with Russia, which has expressed readiness in the build-out of Jask, would start investing heavily in Iran once the pipeline is ready.

Watkins said the project would also expedite efforts for building a gas pipeline from Iran through Pakistan and into India.

He said that the completion of the Jask project, which includes building large oil storage facilities on the port, would entail several other benefits for Iran, including the ability to load very large crude carriers (VLCCs) that normally avoid the Strait of Hormuz because of its the narrowness.

The analyst said the project would also enable Iran to increase its export of petrochemical products to Asian countries as it allows the transfer of crude feedstock supply to refineries and petrochemical plants located outside of the Strait.