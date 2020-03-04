Man fined £100 ‘after he fed bread to a seagull’

A man who claims he dropped a piece of burger bun to feed a seagull was shocked to be given a £100 fine. Jeffrey Jones, 66, decided to give some of his food to two birds he saw outside McDonald’s in south Wales.

The retired fireman said: “I took pity on the two starving seagulls and threw some bread to them. They picked it up and flew away”, metro.co.uk reported.

He says he then saw two council enforcement officers coming up to his car, with one standing behind him to stop him reversing away.

Jones, of Bridgend, said: “It was quite intimidating, actually.

“The enforcement officers were dressed all in black, hiding and observing among the parked cars. “It’s like something out of the George Orwell novel 1984.”

He added there were no signs saying ‘Do not feed the birds’ at Bridgend Retail Park.

He said: “I have fed birds all my life. People feed the ducks down by Tesco all the time and no one says anything.”

The two officers said they had recorded bodycam footage of him throwing material to the ground and had to issue the fine, he said.

Jones said: “It was gone. There was nothing on the floor. But the officer said it was a clear-cut case and they had to issue me with a ticket whether they liked it or not.”

The Environmental Protection Act 1990 states a person is guilty of littering ‘if he throws down, drops or otherwise deposits any litter in any place.’

Jones added: “There’s no point fighting it. They have footage of me throwing something on the ground. That’s what the law says.

“But they are twisting it out of context. I can’t believe two crusts of bread cost me a hundred quid.”

A Bridgend County Borough Council spokesman said: “While we cannot discuss specific cases, 3GS enforcement officers have confirmed that someone was fined after throwing a large handful of chips out of a car window.

“The act of discarding food in a public place is a littering offence and people can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100 under the powers of the Clean Neighborhoods and Environment Act 2005.”