0518 GMT March 04, 2020

News ID: 266512
Published: 0207 GMT March 04, 2020

Tokyo 2020 committee steps up health measures for torch relay

Tokyo 2020 committee steps up health measures for torch relay
STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Wednesday it had stepped up its measures to protect the health of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide.

The measures will include limiting the number of visitors to venues and monitoring the health of runners, the committee said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Details of specific relay events will be reviewed based on the infection status of each prefecture, the committee said.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Tokyo 2020
coronavirus outbreak
torch relay
 
