RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0518 GMT March 04, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266513
Published: 0210 GMT March 04, 2020

Fury’s next three fights revealed by promoter Arum

Fury’s next three fights revealed by promoter Arum
AL BELLO/GETTY IMAGES

Bob Arum outlined Tyson Fury’s next three fights to secure his legacy as the greatest heavyweight of his generation.

The WBC world champion is riding high after battering Deontay Wilder to take his belt in Las Vegas last month, according to The Independent.

But the American has already exercised his right to a rematch, with the third fight between the pair penciled in for July 18.

But Fury’s co-promoter and Top Rank chief Arum has already got an idea of where next for Fury should he come through that.

“Fury will fight Wilder in July. He could then possibly fight the Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev winner in November,” Arum told World Boxing News.

“Then Dillian Whyte in February. Why not?”

Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s belt right now and is due his shot at the title no later than February 2021.

The WBC’s president Mauricio Sulaiman clarified the mandatory situation, insisting there is no pressure on the Gypsy King for now.

“Tyson Fury is a new champion. He has one year to do any fights he wishes to contract on a voluntary basis,” Sulaiman said.

“Now, Fury apparently has a rematch agreed with Wilder, but can fight Dillian Whyte or he can fight Anthony Joshua.

“He can fight any opponent, as I mentioned.”

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Bob Arum
Tyson Fury
IranDaily
Deontay Wilder
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6705 sec