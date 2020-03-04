Davis scores 37, leads Lakers past Sixers 120-107

Anthony Davis scored 18 of his 37 points during a phenomenal second-quarter surge, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers 120-107 on Tuesday night.

LeBron James had 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers, who moved to 47-13 with their ninth win in 10 games, The Associated Press reported.

“That was a great stretch for our team, for our season,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

“To see us be able to take over a game like that was a positive sign.”

James and Davis had to carry them past the Sixers, who played without injured starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson. To James, the Lakers can learn from their slow start and big surge as they prepare to make a run at a championship in several weeks.

“We've lost to teams that were missing starters this year, but everyone here is an NBA player," James said.

"We all got here for a reason, so you don't ever disrespect that. You don't ever disrespect the game. They're a very good team no matter what.”

Davis hit four three-pointers while grabbing 13 rebounds and going 13 of 19 from the field, with no basket prettier than his crossover to ditch Al Horford. He made all seven of his shots in the second quarter while the Lakers played some of their prettiest basketball of the year.

“I started off really slow and missed some shots that were wide open,” Davis said.

“I was just trying to figure out how I could get myself going. Once one of us got it going, it got contagious until all of us got going.”

Glenn Robinson III matched his career high with 25 points and Tobias Harris had 18 for the Sixers, who have lost nine consecutive road games since January 20.

---------------------

MARK J. TERRILL/AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (C) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers during an NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, US, on March 3, 2020.