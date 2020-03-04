Iran rejects nuclear inspection based on ‘fabricated’ info

International Desk

The Islamic Republic has no obligation to grant the UN’s nuclear watchdog access to sites when it deems that requests are based on "fabricated information", Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna said Wednesday.

"Intelligence services' fabricated information... creates no obligation for Iran to consider such requests," Kazem Gharibabadi said in a statement.

He said making such request “runs counter to the verification process” of the IAEA.

Gharibabadi also said the US and Israel were trying to "exert pressure” on the agency “in order to distort the proactive and constructive cooperation" between the IAEA and Iran.

The statement came a day after a report from IAEA in which it said Iran had refused access to two sites which could be connected to Iran's nuclear activity.

The two sites that the IAEA was denied access to were among three locations that the agency had been raising questions over since last summer.

According to the IAEA report, "the agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran."

Iran then sent the IAEA a letter saying it did "not recognize any allegation on past activities and does not consider itself obliged to respond to such allegations."

Israel has claimed that a trove of information obtained by its spy services contains new information on a previous nuclear program in Iran.

‘Dangerous trend’

Gharibabadi said Iran was preventing a “dangerous trend” in the IAEA by denying access to its sites.

Commenting on the report, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi demanded Iran’s “clarifications” over the so-called undeclared sites.

Grossi said on Tuesday that “Iran must decide to cooperate in a clearer manner with the agency to give the necessary clarifications.”

In a second report issued on Tuesday, the IAEA reported Iran was not abiding by the terms of the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers but did not report any restrictions in access to nuclear facilities.

The IAEA is tasked with monitoring the technical implementation of the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia, and Germany in 2015.

The US unilaterally abandoned the deal known as the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated the sanctions which had been lifted by the accord.

In response, Iran began last May to gradually reduce its commitments as part of its legal rights under the JCPOA to both retaliate for Washington’s departure and prompt the European trio to respect their obligations toward the Islamic Republic.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA after meeting Grossi.

“The president wants Iran to strictly fulfill its commitments and obligations in terms of verification and is calling on Tehran to immediately and fully cooperate with the agency,” the Elysee Palace statement said.

AFP, Reuters, and Press TV contributed to this story.