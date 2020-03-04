All football matches in Iran postponed until April due to virus outbreak

Sports Desk

All football matches in Iran were called off in Iran due to outbreak of the coronavirus.

Iran Football Federation made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the country’s coronavirus taskforce ordered all Persian Gulf Pro League matches as well as lower-tier leagues’ fixtures in all age categories to be postponed until April 2.

The new fixtures schedule will be released later.

Iran on Wednesday reported the death toll from the novel virus had risen to 92 with 586 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing up the total infections to 2,922.