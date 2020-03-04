Iran turns down US virus aid offer amid 'vicious' sanctions

National Desk

Rouhani urges cooperation to tackle ‘widespread’ disease

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday dismissed a US offer to help Iran fight the coronavirus outbreak, saying that "vicious" American sanctions are depriving the country of medicine.

"Those who have deprived the people of even medicine and food through sanctions, who have done the most vicious things... they appear with a mask of sympathy and say that we want to help the nation of Iran," Rouhani said, in a clear reference to the United States.

“Our people know well that you are lying, that you are not telling the truth,” he said while speaking at a cabinet meeting.

US President Donald Trump had said Saturday he was ready to aid Iran with the virus outbreak if the Islamic Republic asked for assistance. “All they have to do is ask,” Trump said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also claimed during a House hearing on Friday that Iran did not have a solid health care infrastructure and that the US had offered to help it with the coronavirus response.

The worst thing the ill-wishers of Iran and Iranians can do is to exploit the circumstances brought up by the intrusion of one virus into the country to target our people,” Rouhani said.

The US pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal and reimposed tough sanctions on Iran in 2018.

Humanitarian goods, especially medicine and medical equipment, are technically exempt.

But international purchases of such supplies are forestalled by banks wary of conducting any business with Iran for fear of falling foul of the US sanctions.

Tehran sued Washington at the International Court of Justice afterwards. The tribunal obliged the latter to lift its sanctions on Iran-bound humanitarian supplies.

Rouhani said the US must first lift sanctions blocking medicine purchases to prove its honest intent to help.

"This is the first step... to free banking relations for purchasing medicine, transferring medicine, and shipping medicine and food," he said.

“And you also need to admit that you have done wrong to the Iranian nation and offer them an apology,” Rouhani said.

Almost whole country affected

MEHR

The president further warned that the outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces and need to be tackled prudently and immediately.

“This disease is a widespread disease,” he said. “It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it’s a global disease.”

“We must overcome this issue as soon as possible with cooperation and prudence.”

According to the latest figures, the coronavirus is now present in all but one of Iran's 31 provinces.

He also decried certain foreign media outlets for their attempts at causing public distress through dissemination of “false news” concerning the outbreak. This is while, Iran instructed the Health Ministry to be fully transparent and inform the people regarding the outbreak from the very early stages, he added.

Rouhani thanked all the countries that have lent support to the country in the face of the outbreak.

The president also berated “coronavirus merchants,” who hoard essential supplies, or others who take to social media platforms to misinform the public about the outbreak.

On Monday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said the country had kick-started efforts to manufacture around 1.5 million face masks per day. The official also said more than 1.2 million masks had been confiscated from hoarders across the country.

Death toll jumps

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 15 new deaths from the coronavirus and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 deaths and 2,922 infection cases.

"The number of confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours is 586," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

"Fifteen (more people) have unfortunately lost their lives."

The provinces of Tehran and Qom were the worst-hit with 253 and 101 new cases of COVID-19 respectively, according to the spokesman.

The shrine city of Qom, south of Tehran, is the epicenter of Iran's coronavirus outbreak and where its first deaths were reported on February 19.

Authorities have since been scrambling to halt its rapid spread. Schools have been shut, major cultural and sporting events suspended, and work hours cut back.

Friday prayers canceled

Iran announced on Wednesday that Friday prayers have been canceled across all provincial capitals.

Tehran and other infected cities canceled the religious gathering last week over the outbreak.

The virus has even infected a number of officials. The national emergency services chief Pirhossein Kolivand was the latest such infection announced on Tuesday. It came a day after the virus claimed the life of Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council which advises Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. It also comes a week after Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi fell ill with COVID-19.

Worldwide, the virus, which began to spread from China, infected more than 90,000 people and caused over 3,100 deaths.

AFP, AP, Reuters, and Press TV contributed to this story.