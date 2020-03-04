Turkey develops formula to keep up trade with Iran

Turkey developed a formula to continue cross-border trade with Iran despite a travel ban due to the coronavirus, the country’s Hurriyet newspaper wrote.

Under the plan, Turkish truck drivers would park their trailers at the border gate where they will be taken by Iranian drivers and driven into the country, Press TV reported.

The formula was drawn out by the International Transporters Association (UND), an umbrella organization of the trailer truck drivers, and Turkey’s Health Ministry and was communicated to truck drivers and transportation companies.

Relations between Iran and Turkey have grown closer under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan despite the most draconian sanctions which the United States has imposed on the Islamic Republic.

Iran and Turkey have agreed to step up their economic cooperation and raise their annual trade to $30 billion.

Ankara has denounced unilateral US sanctions on Tehran, saying it is determined to maintain trade with the Islamic Republic.

Iran is a key gas supplier to Turkey which receives 353 billion cubic feet per year under a 25-year agreement signed in 2001.

Also on Tuesday, Hamid Hosseini, a member of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday Iranian exports to the neighboring Arab country have resumed after problems related to the coronavirus outbreak were sorted out.

“Many trucks are currently crossing the border… and there is no particular problem with exporting Iranian goods to Iraq,” he said.

Chemicals, building materials, metal products and ironware constitute the bulk of Iran’s exports to Iraq.

Last Sunday, a senior official at Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization said that trade with Republic of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Russia continue despite worries about the spread of the coronavirus.

Manouchehr Salmanzadeh said border trade with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Iraq and with Russia via Azerbaijan is carried out by trucks without any restriction.

He said there has been no significant change in border trade with the countries compared to the week before the outbreak of the virus in Iran.

Border trade with Turkmenistan, Pakistan and Turkey, however, has been suspended, but it will resume in the coming days, Salmanzadeh said.