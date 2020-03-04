US launches airstrike on Taliban days after ‘peace’ deal

The US launched an airstrike against the Taliban Wednesday, an American military spokesman said, as violence spirals after a string of deadly attacks by the militants, throwing the country's peace process into grave doubt.

News of the airstrike in southern Helmand Province – the first in 11 days – came hours after US President Donald Trump told reporters he had had a "very good" chat with the Taliban political chief, who on Saturday signed a deal with Washington to withdraw foreign forces, AFP wrote.

Since the signing in Doha however, the militants have ramped up violence against Afghan forces, casting a pall over peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, due to begin on March 10.

US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett tweeted that the airstrike targeted Taliban militants who were "actively attacking" an Afghan forces checkpoint in Helmand.

"We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required."

He said militants had carried out 43 attacks on checkpoints in Helmand on Tuesday alone.

"In the past two days we have witnessed the most intense Taliban attacks in Helmand," provincial police spokesman Mohammad Zaman Hamdard said.

In other provinces, the militants killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a series of overnight attacks, government officials said Wednesday.

Trump told reporters in Washington on Tuesday that he had a "very good" relationship with Mullah Baradar, with the pair speaking on the phone for 35 minutes, according to the militants.

"The relationship is very good that I have with Mullah. We had a good long conversation today and you know, they want to cease the violence, they'd like to cease violence also," he said.

Under the terms of the deal, American and other foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the militants to hold talks with the national government in Kabul.

The agreement also includes a commitment to exchange 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government in return for 1,000 captives – something the militants have cited as a prerequisite for talks but which President Ashraf Ghani has refused to do before negotiations start.