Iran postpones Fajr Int’l Film Festival due to coronavirus outbreak

The 38th Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF), Iran’s major international film event, was postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the world.

Keyvan Kassirian, the director of communications and media relations for the 38th edition of FIFF, broke the news on Wednesday, adding that the major film event has been put off to early June this year, IRNA wrote.

The 38th FIFF had been for April 16-24, but the organizers decided to postpone it for June 5-20, Kassirian said.

“The event’s organizers are all hoping to see a downward trend in the spread of the virus and final eradication of it in the near future,” he said.

Kassirian said that FIFF organizers have also consulted with the International Federation of Film Producers Associations before deciding to delay the festival in order to hold it more decently at a later time.

He added that further information in this regard will be announced in the future.

Since 2015, the Fajr Film Festival has been held in two separate national and international categories.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has canceled or postponed several major events across the world.



