Iran-Denmark animation ‘Song Sparrow’ wins Oscar ticket in Chile

The joint production of Iran and Denmark ‘Song Sparrow’, directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia, qualified for Oscar 2021 after winning the Best International Short Animation award at the 20th Festival Internacional de Cine de Lebu in Chile.

The 10-minute animation depicts a group of refugees who, in search of a better life, pays a human trafficker to take them across the border in the back of a refrigerated meat truck to a safe country.

‘Song Sparrow’ uses puppet animation to tell this tense tale based on an actual event that happened in Austria in 2015.

The people in the animation represent different ages, races, colors, and cultural backgrounds, all of them willing to put their lives on the line in search of a dream, while in reality having little choice, according to zenmovie.it.

The animation has already taken part in over 40 prominent festivals and won international awards including the Best Short Film at Giffoni Film Festival (Italy), Rock Award at Asiana Int’l Short Film Festival (South Korea), and Best Animated Short Film at Corti Di Lunga Memoria (Italy).

Festival Internacional de Cine de Lebu is the only film festival in Chile qualifier of short films for the Oscar Awards in the categories of International Animation, Regional and International Fiction.



