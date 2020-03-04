Pakistan supports Iran’s censuring of anti-Muslim violence in India

HAMID TAVAKOLI/FARS Iranian people, university students held a protest rally in front of the Indian Embassy in Tehran on March 4, 2020 to condemn the recent killing of scores of Muslims by the pro-government mobs.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has supported Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s condemnation of violence against Muslims in India.

Hamid Baeidinejad said the terrorist organization and its fellow movements have been trying to exploit the epidemic to mislead the public opinion in Iran into a “mental deadlock,” Press TV reported.

The smear campaign, he added, features a “very duplicitous” media and news policy of framing the public opinion.

In the early stages of the virus’ emergence in Iran, when the country had not yet sensed the urgency to seek foreign aid, the media campaign tried to imply that the government in Tehran would resist Western assistance even at the expense of its people’s lives, he said.

At the time, they were trying to create the impression that Iran was facing international isolation, and that no country was willing to provide it with emergency aid, Baeidinejad said.

The MKO has conducted many assassinations and bombings against Iranian officials and civilians since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. It notoriously sided with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his 1980-88 war on Iran.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 died in MKO’s acts of terror.

The terrorist outfit was on the US list of terrorist organizations until 2012. Major European countries, including France, have also removed it from their blacklists.

In the second phase, the propaganda drive alleged that the foreign medical supplies that had entered the country, including testing kits, were contaminated, the envoy added.

Iran’s top diplomat in the UK gave assurances that Tehran procures the foreign items required through trusted suppliers, and that all the relevant sanitary standards are observed in the process.

“The main goal pursued by this propaganda is to create distrust between the people and the authorities,” he said, dismissing the “delusions” of those who think such campaigns would yield a result.

The new coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, and has claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide so far.

In Iran, it first showed up in the north-central city of Qom. By Tuesday, the country reported 77 fatalities, and 2,336 cases of infection. 435 patients have recovered their health.

Iran has mobilized all its resources to curb the issue, including by ramping up the production of sanitary items, increasing imports of preventive items and enforcing diagnostic measures across the nation.

Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Rahmani has said the production of disinfectants and hygiene products had at least doubled over the past two weeks.