Coronavirus becomes subject for joking on social media

One tip to pick up some good vibe; stop watching the news, and go to social media, and you'll find out Mr. or Ms. Corona is not that eerie! Such clips are going viral on social media, with people spreading #we_defeat_corona. These days, the happy white-clad nurses are referred to as the soldiers of the fight against COVID-19, Presstv Reported.

The majority of them have been on duty since the virus broke out in Iran, and many have not even seen their families ever since. Another way to keep calm, according to experts, is to be realistic and see the bright side; the virus kills only 2-percent of its victims.

While different sectors of the government are joining hands to combat the virus on the ground, entertainment outlets such as television have also pitched in to provide happy moments for people who, for now, have to stay home for longer hours as the best way to reduce exposure to the virus.

The Coronavirus is highly transmissible and its rapid spread is what worries everyone, but fear of corona is spreading even faster than the virus itself.

Keep calm, have fun and maintain personal hygiene. This is what experts advise us to do as the best weapon not only against the virus, but against its psychological side effects.