Greek security forces used tear gas and water cannon on Wednesday against hundreds of migrants trying to cross the border from Turkey, as Athens and Ankara accused each other of lying about what was happening.

More than 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border since Turkey said last Thursday it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with the European Union to halt illegal migration flows to Europe in return for billions of euros in aid, Reuters reported.

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant on the border on Wednesday, a claim denied by Greece.

Plumes of black smoke drifted above the Kastanies border crossing as Greek soldiers fired warning shots in the air.

A Reuters witness saw tear gas canisters being thrown from the Turkish side of the border toward Greek police over a high razor wire. The Greek government later released a video it said showed Turkish border guards were firing the canisters.

“Encouraging migrants”

Greece and the EU accuse Turkey of deliberately encouraging the migrants to attempt to cross the border as a way of pressuring Brussels into offering more money or supporting Ankara’s geopolitical aims in the Syrian conflict.

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and faces another influx from an upsurge in fighting in northwest Syria, says the EU is not providing anything like enough help to deal with the scale of the migrant crisis.

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant and wounded five others on Wednesday at the border, prompting Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas to say, “Turkey is disseminating fake news... I dismiss this categorically.”

Greece similarly denied a Turkish claim on Tuesday that its forces had killed three migrants at the border.

Video footage on Wednesday showed migrants carrying an injured comrade away from the border. It was unclear how he had been hurt.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told lawmakers of his ruling AK Party in Ankara on Wednesday that Greece, and the EU generally, must “act in line with the Human Rights Declaration and respect the migrants arriving on their land”.

“Hypocritical behavior”

He also accused EU countries of hypocritical behavior, saying they had rushed to Greece’s help “with money, boats, and soldiers” to prevent a new influx of migrants but ignored Turkey’s plight concerning 3.7 millions Syrian refugees on its territory, according to AP.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Erdogan, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU asked Turkey “not to encourage the further movement of refugees and migrants toward the EU borders.”

“We had the opportunity to express our understanding of the difficult situation Turkey is currently facing but also stressed that the current development at the European borders is not leading to any solution,” he said.

Borrell also told reporters that Turkish officials’ response was that Turkey was not encouraging people to move but that “they cannot prevent people from doing so.”

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday, “The people are being used by President Erdogan as a political football, as weapons, and as instruments of pressure on the European Union.”

EU pledges help

EU leaders on Tuesday pledged 700 million euros to help Greece handle the migrant crisis and urged Turkey to hold up its end of the 2016 accord, according to Reuters.

They fear a repeat of the 2015-16 migrant crisis, when more than a million migrants came to Western Europe via Turkey and the Balkans, straining European security and welfare services and boosting support for far-right parties.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his tough anti-immigrant stance, said 130,000 migrants had already passed the Greek border from Turkey and that they must be stopped as far south as possible.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of Bulgaria, which also shares a land border with Turkey, called after talks with EU officials on Wednesday for renewed dialogue with Ankara on how to handle the migrants and shore up regional stability.

The clashes at Greece-Turkey border came amid an offensive by the Syrian government into Syria’s northwestern Idlib Province against militants backed by Turkey.

The offensive has killed dozens of Turkish troops and sent nearly a million Syrian civilians toward Turkey’s sealed border.

Russia has hit out at Turkey as the two countries square off in Syria’s Idlib province, saying that Ankara’s forces have inserted themselves within “terrorist areas.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defense Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov was quoted by a Russian news agency as saying that Turkey had allowed the “merging of fortified terrorist areas with Turkish observation posts.”

Also, Oleg Zhuravlev, head of the Russian military’s coordination center in Syria, said Tuesday the claims about a humanitarian crisis in Idlib were false.