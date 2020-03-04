Iran gasoline price hikes caused consumption to fall by 26%: Oil Ministry

Shahram Rezayi, a senior official at NIOPDC, the government company in charge of fuel distribution, said on Wednesday that the total fuel consumption in Iran of gasoline had decreased to 70 million liters per day in early March, down from 95 million liters consumed in early November when the government moved to announce price hikes, Presstv Reported.

Rezayi said the gasoline consumption figure recorded between late February and early March was also 10 percent lower than what had been recorded over a 12-day period a month ago.

The new figures marks a huge achievement for Iran, an oil-rich country that has been struggling with rampant fuel smuggling to neighboring countries since a series of American sanctions caused a significant drop in the value of currency in the summer of 2018.

The government said in November while announcing the fuel price hikes that the measure was necessary to keep the country afloat amid sanctions that seek to make Iran dependent on fuel imports.

The price hikes sparked widespread protests in Iran and even caused the government to roll out a new cash handout scheme that it said would be funded by revenues derived from price hikes.

Gasoline was a main target if a previous round of American sanctions that were lifted in 2016 when Iran reached an agreement with world powers on its nuclear program.

The country has turned into an exporter of gasoline to countries in the Middle East some 10 years after it decided to re-program refineries or set up new gasoline production units to cut imports of the fuel.