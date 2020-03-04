British government marks Skripal anniversary but refuses to release Russia report

Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer who betrayed his country at the behest of Britain’s MI6, was allegedly poisoned, alongside his daughter Yulia, with the Novichok nerve agent.

The alleged attack took place in the medieval cathedral city of Salisbury on March 04, 2018. Both Skripal and his daughter survived the alleged attack, Presstv Reported.

In a low-key tweet, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, marked the anniversary without pointing any fingers at Russia or even reiterating the claim that Russian foreign military intelligence, the GRU, had carried out the attack.

By stark contrast, foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, published an aggressive tweet accusing Russia of using “banned chemical weapons” in Salisbury.

The stark difference in the tone and content of the tweets has prompted leading British journalists and analysts to wonder if there is a rift within the government on this issue.

The British establishment’s remembrance of the alleged Salisbury attack comes against the backdrop of the government’s continuing refusal to release a suppressed report on Russia’s alleged interference in the British political system.

The report was compiled by the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, drawing on evidence and secret material from the UK’s three core intelligence services, MI5, MI6 and GCHQ.

The report was finalized in March 2019 but for unknown reasons the government continues to refuse to release it to the public.

There has been widespread speculation the report contains embarrassing information on the Tory party’s links to rich Russian businessmen and oligarchs.