Iran warns against distorting Iran-IAEA cooperation

It is noteworthy that, the IAEA has carried out complementary accesses in Iran, which are often at short notice at all locations in Iran it has needed to visit, and that the agency sends inspectors to sites and locations when needed. According to the latest statistics for 2018, out of 1124 inspections conducted among States with CSA and AP in force without Broader Conclusions, 989 of them (around 88%) were carried out only in Iran. Also, out of 60 complementary accesses conducted among the States of the same group in 2018, 44 of them (around 73%) were carried out in Iran, while also 27 CA were conducted in Iran in the first 10 months of 2019. It is clear that the share of Iran’s inspections in the period of 2009 to 2018 has risen from 38.9 percent to 87.9 percent among States with CSA and AP in force without Broader Conclusions. All in all, Iran receives 22 percent of all the inspections of the Agency conducted throughout the world. Likewise, 6 inspectors are present in Iran per day. Therefore, the main point is not simply about providing one or two complementary accesses; it is mainly about the fact that such requests should be based on a clear reasoning and principles in accordance with the Agency’s relevant documents, which was not the case for the last two requests for complementary accesses.