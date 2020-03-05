Iran willing to enhance maritime cooperation with Pakistan: envoy

Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to enhance maritime cooperation with Pakistan including the ports and shipping services.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini expressed the interest in a meeting with Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

He said Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and Ports and Maritime Organization are ready to expand cooperation with Pakistan in relevant sectors.

Both sides discussed ways to promote maritime cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

The Iranian ambassador emphasized the need to pursue agreements reached between the two states during Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Iran, including the agreement in ports and shipping sector.

Pointing to the importance of continuing consultations to promote economic relations, Hosseini called for expanding public relations between Iran and Pakistan, including tourism cooperation especially health and religious tourism.

Pakistan's Minister of Maritime Affairs in his remarks welcomed the expansion of maritime cooperation with Iran.

Ali Haider Zaidi emphasized the need for continued consultations between the two countries to overcome the current situation arising after coronavirus outbreak. He expressed his sympathy with the Iranian people over the coronavirus problem.

The Minister also praised the position of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on violence against Muslims in India.

Meanwhile, the two officials discussed the latest traffic conditions for Iranian and Pakistani nationals on the common border and cooperation of the Iranian and Pakistani shipping fleets.

The Pakistani Ministry of Maritime Affairs in a statement said that Iranian envoy and Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs have emphasized the need to strengthen border security to effectively tackle the problem of smuggling and regulate border trade.