Iran’s health minister declares National mobilization plan against coronavirus

Iran’s minister of health declared launching national mobilization plan as of Thursday in infected places, saying that the national mobilization plan will include the other parts of the country as well in a few days.

Saeed Namaki said that the plan will include all the 17,000 health centers and the 9,000 medical and clinical centers in all cities, suburban areas and villages, IRNA reported.

Namaki said that the plan will include home quarantine. Infected people will receive the necessary medicines and advice, but they are asked to stay at home.

He added that people with a more serious condition will stay at the hospitals. The public places will be disinfected. The entries of infected towns and cities will be controlled to diagnose and quarantine the infected cases.

He added that the necessary equipment and facilities have been provided and hoped for a good news of curbing the epidemic.

He said that the number of medical laboratories to test coronavirus infection has reached 22, and will reach 40 by the end of the next week.

On Wednesday, the head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office, Kianoush Jahanpour, said that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 92 in Iran out of the total figure of 2,922 people who have been affected by the virus.

Jahanpour said 552 people have recovered from the virus and left the hospitals.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb spread of the epidemic.

He also urged the people not to travel and to cancel all the gathering.