March 05, 2020

News ID: 266554
March 05, 2020

20 people hurt after high-speed TGV train derails in eastern France

20 people hurt after high-speed TGV train derails in eastern France

A high-speed TGV train running between Strasbourg in eastern France and Paris derailed on Thursday, injuring 20 people, including one seriously, local officials said.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, which happened at 0745 (0845 (GMT) near Ingenheim in the Bas-Rhin area, the local prefecture said in a statement, presstv.com reported.

“The initial assessment is that there is one wounded person who is an extremely urgent case, and 20 people who are being treated as relatively urgent cases,” the statement said.

There were 348 passengers on board.

A land slip appeared to have caused the accident, a local law enforcement official told Reuters.

Other trains were being re-routed and there was no interruption to services, a spokesman for the state rail company SNCF said.

In 2015, a TGV derailed on the Paris-Strasbourg line during a test run prior to the line's entry into service, killing 11 people.

That crash dealt a setback to the roll-out of high-speed rail lines that are a symbol of French pride and intended to help support economic growth beyond the capital.

   
